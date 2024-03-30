Duren ended Friday's 96-87 victory over the Wizards with 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals across 35 minutes.

Duren registered 17 rebounds for the 10th time this season during Friday's win, and he was responsible for five of the Pistons' eight offensive boards. He recorded his 41st double-double of the season Friday, which is tied with Tyrese Haliburton for eighth most in the league. Duren is averaging 13.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29.6 minutes per game this season.