Duren closed Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards with 10 points (5-6 FG), 18 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Marvin Bagley's departure has enhanced Duren's role as he continues to perform as Detroit's starting center. Despite Detroit's lost season, the squad has a great core to build around with Duren and Cade Cunningham, and the 20-year-old's 6-10, 250-pound frame is an imposing force for opponents to face. He's averaged 11.6 rebounds per game this season, but injuries have limited him to only 30 court appearances. If he had enough games to qualify, Duren would be ranked fifth in rebounding average ahead of players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.