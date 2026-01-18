Duren logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-78 victory over Indiana.

Duren finished as Detroit's fourth-leading scorer, though he played limited minutes as the squad took an early lead and stayed in control for the remainder of the blowout win. The big man led the Pistons in rebounds and chipped in four assists for the first time since Dec. 23, finishing one dime shy of his season high. Duren has appeared in just three of Detroit's seven games this month due to a right ankle sprain, averaging 15.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch.