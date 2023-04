Duren logged four points (2-5 FG), 18 rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-81 loss to the Bulls.

Duren scored in single digits for the seventh time over his past eight appearances, but he salvaged his night by tying his second-highest rebounding total of the season. The rookie first-round pick was solid in 2022-23 and figures to have a bright future as a board collector, but he's certainly not guaranteed a starting spot next year.