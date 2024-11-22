Duren posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The big man was limited in the loss while playing fewer minutes than Isaiah Stewart for the second time in the club's last three outings. Duren posted nine-plus rebounds for the 10th time this season, though he scored five or fewer points for the fifth time over 15 regular-season appearances. In his last five outings, the 21-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 64.7 percent from the field across 26.4 minutes per game.