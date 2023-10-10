Duren is dealing with a mild ankle sprain and was not able to practice Tuesday, James Edward of The Athletic reports.
Coach Monty Williams did not sound concerned, but there's no word as to whether or not Duren will play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Thunder. We should have a better indication on Wednesday.
