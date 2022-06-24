Duren was selected by the Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Pistons, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Duren, who averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in a superb season for Memphis this past year, is a talented center who's capable of posting double-doubles on any given day. The center also excels in the pick-and-roll, and can score and defend exceptionally well around the rim. Starting the 2022-23 season, Duren will likely play behind Isaiah Stewart while also competing for playing time with Kelly Olynyk.