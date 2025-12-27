Pistons' Jalen Duren: Held in check during narrow loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 131-129 loss to the Jazz.
Jusuf Nurkic and Lauri Markkanen had Duren's number during the upset, as the youngster cooled off after a solid run of production. He was in the midst of a four-game double-double streak coming into Friday's game and was essentially Detroit's second-highest producer during that stretch. Despite the loss, Detroit remains a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference, and Duren's improvement this season is key to the team's success.
