Duren ended Thursday's 130-122 win over the Nets with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Duren only missed one shot in the contest, and that came with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The center went 3-of-3 from the field for eight points in the first half, adding four rebounds and an assist before going 4-of-5 over the final two quarters to finish third on the team with 17 points. Duren has now scored in double figures in five straight, though his seven rebounds on the night were the fewest he's recorded in six games this month.