Duren won't attend the Pistons' media day Monday and isn't planning to show up for the start of training camp, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Pistons have reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal in restricted free agency, but the two sides remain at a stalemate. Duren is coming off a breakout 2025-26 regular season in which he earned his first All-Star and All-NBA selections while averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting. The 22-year-old big man has until Thursday's deadline to accept the deal, or he'll be forced to play under a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer.