Duren finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

It was the 10th double-double of the season for the rookie, as Duren continues to exceed expectations after being viewed as a somewhat raw development project after being selected 13th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Over his last 18 games, the 19-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 11.6 boards, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.2 minutes a night while shooting 69.0 percent from the floor.