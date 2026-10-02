Duren agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract extension with the Pistons on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The two sides had been at a standstill since it was reported Monday that Duren wasn't showing up to media day or for the start of training camp, but a fully guaranteed deal has since been reached. Now that the big man's contract has been resolved, he'll presumably have plenty of time to join the team and ramp up his basketball activities to appear in a preseason game or two before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.