Duren is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Celtics due to a right wrist sprain.
Duren is in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 10 due to a sprained right wrist. If Duren is ultimately ruled out, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed are candidates to receive increased playing time.
