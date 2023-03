Duren (ankle) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Hornets.

Duren has missed the past six games due to soreness in both ankles, but the rookie should return Thursday. The move could push James Wiseman back to the bench, though the staff did mention the team added Wiseman with the intent to start him. Don't be surprised if coach Dwane Casey starts experimenting down the stretch, especially with Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) possibly being shut down for the rest of the season.