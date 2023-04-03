Duren closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to Orlando.

The Pistons continue to limit Duren, a decision that certainly raises more than a few questions when it comes to their level of common sense. Despite clearly being the center of the future, the coaching staff are remaining stubborn when it comes to letting him loose. At this point, Duren should be viewed as a viable 12-team asset, albeit one with limited upside thanks to some inept decision making.