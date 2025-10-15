Duren finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

Duren, who had been bothered by a hamstring complaint, made his preseason debut Tuesday. He was limited to just 13 minutes, likely part of his return-to-action plan. Despite the reduced playing time, Duren appeared healthy and was active on both ends of the floor. Barring any setbacks, expect to see him in the starting lineup come Opening Night.