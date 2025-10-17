Duren produced 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 19 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

Duren did all his damage in 19 minutes as he looked to be in mid-season form Thursday. He could be poised to make another leap after finishing as a seventh-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues during the 2045-25 regular season in just 26.1 minutes per contest.