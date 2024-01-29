Duren notched 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 victory over Oklahoma City.

Duren has emerged as a nightly double-double threat this season, but this was one of his best performances of the campaign by a wide margin, as he looked dominant on both ends of the court despite having to deal with Chet Holmgren throughout the contest. This was Duren's 10th double-double across 14 games this month, a span in which he's averaging 15.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.