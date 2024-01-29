Duren notched 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes in Sunday's 120-104 victory over Oklahoma City.

Duren has been a regular double-double threat when available this season, but he might have turned in the finest performance of his young career Sunday. In addition to crashing the glass hard and shooting efficiently from the field and free-throw line, Duren also set a new career high in assists. The big man is averaging 15.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.7 minutes per game over 14 appearances in January while shooting 66 percent from the field and 73.3 percent from the free-throw line.