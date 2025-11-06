Duren totaled 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 victory over Utah.

Duren enjoyed an efficient evening on the offensive end, drilling 10 field goals for just the second time this season. His 22 rebounds also mark a season high and his third double-double in four games. Duren is averaging 22.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks during this impressive four-game stretch.