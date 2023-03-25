Duren chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 118-97 loss to the Raptors.

Duren returned after missing the previous game due to a neck concern, logging 25 minutes off the bench. The team continues to play both Duren and James Wiseman at the center position, despite the fact Duren is clearly the better option. With that said, they basically know what they have in Duren, whereas Wiseman remains somewhat of a mystery. Even in 25 minutes per night, Duren typically does enough to be rostered in standard leagues.