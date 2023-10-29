Duren ended Saturday's 118-102 victory over Chicago with 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

The 19-year-old center looks poised to turn a corner this season, and while the season is just three games old, there's no question Duren is showing encouraging signs early on. Duren has three double-doubles in his first three games, grabbing at least 14 rebounds in every game, and he also has multiple blocks in each of those contests. He's averaging 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 80 percent from the field. Those numbers are not sustainable over a long-term scenario, but the improvements are real.