Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Duren (ankle) has resumed light court work and will begin a ramp-up process soon, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Williams said Monday that Duren hasn't yet resumed practicing, but the center appears to have progressed over the past few days. He'll presumably be sidelined for at least a few more games while he works on regaining his conditioning, but a return in late December or early January seems possible.