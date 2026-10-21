Duren provided 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 victory over the Celtics.

Duren narrowly missed a double-double while matching Cade Cunningham for Detroit's scoring lead. The former also converted a pivotal three-point play during the Pistons' fourth-quarter comeback and committed just one turnover. His efficient finishing and strong free-throw shooting were notable, particularly after he connected on six of seven attempts from the charity stripe. Duren remains a reliable source of points, rebounds and field-goal percentage in fantasy formats.