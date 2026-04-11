Duren had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes during Friday's 118-100 victory over the Hornets.

Duren ended just one rebound shy of recording what would've been an efficient double-double in 22 minutes, as he also missed just three of his 11 shots from the floor. Even though this was Duren's fourth straight without a double-double, the All-Star big man continues to produce on both ends of the court for a Pistons team that already locked up the No. 1 seed in the East. Duren is ending the season on a strong note. He has scored at least 20 points and/or has grabbed at least nine rebounds in five of his last six games since a one-game absence on March 30 versus the Thunder due to knee injury management.