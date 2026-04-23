Duren racked up 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren reached double figures in scoring but fell one rebound shy of a double-double in the Pistons' blowout win to even the series at one apiece. Coming off a breakout regular season in which he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 65 percent shooting across 70 games, the 22-year-old has posted more modest numbers through two postseason contests, averaging 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 50 percent shooting. While a big effort wasn't needed in Wednesday's win, Duren will need to play closer to his regular-season level for Detroit to make a deep playoff run.