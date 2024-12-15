Duren (wrist) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat.

Duren will return to action Monday after being a late scratch ahead of Thursday's loss to the Celtics, which was his first absence since Nov. 10. Over his last 14 appearances, Duren has averaged 9.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game.