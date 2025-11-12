Pistons' Jalen Duren: Not seen at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (ankle) was not spotted at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Duren is listed as probable, while Cade Cunningham (hip) is questionable. Neither player was present at the shootaround, but it's possible that both of them were receiving treatment. This is certainly something to monitor as the Pistons are already very shorthanded.
