Duren (ankle) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Duren will miss Thursday's contest due to a mild ankle sprain he suffered in the team's preseason opener. However, the team is just being cautious, and Duren's next chance to suit up is next Thursday's preseason rematch with Oklahoma City.
