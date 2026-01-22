Duren generated 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.

Duren is up to 20 double-doubles this season, becoming the ninth player to hit that milestone. Wednesday's game was Duren's eighth of the campaign with at least 15 rebounds. The 22-year-old center is averaging 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds across 35 appearances this season.