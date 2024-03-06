Duren posted 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to Miami.

Duren has been one of the few bright spots for the Pistons this season, along with rising star Cade Cunningham. Duren has registered a double-double in six of his last seven appearances and has averaged 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over that span.