Duren recorded 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Heat.

Duren replaced Marvin Bagley (concussion) in the starting lineup Tuesday, posting a double-double while leading the team in rebounds and finishing second in scoring during the loss. Duren has tallied a double-double in 18 games this season, including in three of his last five appearances.