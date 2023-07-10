Duren poured in 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Duren led the team in scoring and tied for a team-high in rebounds in the Pistons' second Summer League game. The Memphis product was dominant in the low post, and showed flashes of improvement in the pick-and-roll, catching passes in the lane and finishing. In his rookie season, Duren averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 67 appearances.