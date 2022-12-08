Duren accumulated 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Duren put together one of his more impressive performances of the 2022-23 campaign, knocking down all five of his attempts from the field while securing a season-high 13 rebounds. The backup center had been held to just four total points over his last two games heading into Wednesday's matchup, but he's scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances.