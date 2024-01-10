Duren logged 16 points (8-14 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Kings.
Duren registered his 17th double-double of the season in Tuesday's loss, and he is two off of tying his mark in 2022-23. He's registered a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games and is averaging 15.2 points on 70.6 percent shooting, 11.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 31.4 minutes per game over that span.
