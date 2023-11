Duren (ankle) will play Wednesday against Milwaukee.

As expected, Duren will participate in Wednesday's tilt after battling ankle soreness prior to the contest. He should be expected to return to the starting lineup in place of Marvin Bagley. Through six games, Duren has averaged 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2,8 assists and 2.1 steals/blocks across 29.8 minutes.