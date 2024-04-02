Duren (mouth) practiced Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's game against Atlanta, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Duren was forced to exit Monday's game against Memphis after losing a tooth, but he sought to return to action prior to the medical staff advising against it.

Duren's desire to return to Monday's contest bodes well for his likelihood to suit up Wednesday. The 20-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes across his last three healthy appearances.