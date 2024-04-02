Duren (tooth/mouth) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Memphis, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Duren was ultimately able to log just five minutes of action Monday prior to catching a Jaren Jackson euro-step to the face. Duren's inability to return to action leaves James Wiseman and Chimezie Metu to as the only healthy centers on the roster Monday.
