The Pistons announced Tuesday that Duren will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic initially reported Thursday that Duren was expected to miss two weeks due to the ankle injury, but the Pistons relayed later that day that the two-week mark was merely the point in which the second-year center would be re-evaluated. As a result, fantasy managers who are holding Duren while he recovers from his injury should brace for the possibility that his absence stretches into the final week of December, if not January. While Duren was out for the Pistons' most recent game Friday versus Orlando, Marvin Bagley started at center but exited with a back injury and is now listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers. The Pistons could turn to Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman to fill most of the minutes at center versus Indiana.