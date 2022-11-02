Duren (ankle), who is out Wednesday against the Bucks, was initially expected to be available for the game before being held out. He is nearing a return and may play Friday against the Cavaliers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Duren will miss his second consecutive game after rolling his ankle in Sunday's win over the Warriors. Expect Nerlens Noel to continue to receive extended minutes as the Pistons' backup center with Marvin Bagley (knee) also out. More information on Duren's potential return may arrive Thursday.