Duren chipped in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Miami.
Duren returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous game with a wrist injury, leading all Pistons in rebounds while concluding one point short of a double-double. Duren has hauled in 15 or more boards in three contests this season, having reaching a double-digit rebound total on 10 occurrences.
