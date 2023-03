Duren racked up 16 points (4-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to the Pacers.

Duren stuffed the box score despite logging just 20 minutes. The rookie's 10 free-throw attempts marked a season high, and his accuracy was excellent. He's shooting just 62.6 percent from the line this season, but performances like Saturday symbolize the upside Duren flashes on a nightly basis.