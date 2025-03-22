Duren chipped in 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Duren finished just one rebound shy of a double-double in this loss, but he had an excellent stat line across his 27 minutes of action -- he went perfect from the floor and also made his presence felt on defense with two swats. Duren has seven double-doubles in 11 appearances this month, tallying 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in March.