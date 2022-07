Duren played 12 minutes and posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal during Thursday's 81-78 Las Vegas Summer League victory over the Trail Blazers.

Duren played well in his first action as a member of the Pistons, though his playing time was relatively limited, likely due to the presence of Isaiah Stewart, who played 27 minutes. As summer league goes along, it seems likely Stewart's minutes will phase out, and Duren will start to be featured more.