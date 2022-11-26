Duren supplied four points (0-1 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Suns.

Duren played a season-low 14 minutes in the loss, a poor return for anyone who continues to show faith in the budding young shot-blocker. Fouls were an issue here and unfortunately, he simply couldn't find any rhythm. Prior to this, he had played at least 25 minutes in three straight games, an indication that he is starting to gain the trust of the coaching staff. Despite this poor performance, he remains a viable asset for anyone who is positioned to be able to show some patience moving forward.