Duren totaled 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to Milwaukee.

Duren returned Wednesday after dealing with ankle injury, finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of five Pistons with a double-digit point total in a double-double effort. Duren has been a key contributor in the paint for Detroit, posting a double-double in five of his seven outings this season.