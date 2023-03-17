Duren supplied 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 loss to Denver.

Duren came off the bench for a fifth consecutive game Thursday, but he posted his third double-double in his last four outings by leading the Pistons in rebounds while posting the second-highest scoring total on the team. Over his five appearances since returning from a six-game absence, he's averaged 12.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.