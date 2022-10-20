Duren finished with 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 victory over the Magic.

Duren served as the Pistons' backup center during Wednesday's regular-season opener but saw ample playing time with Marvin Bagley (knee) and Nerlens Noel (foot) sidelined. It's possible that the 18-year-old heads to the G League once the Pistons are back to full strength, but he demonstrated during his professional debut Wednesday that he has the ability to make an impact in the NBA.

