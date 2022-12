Duren totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and 14 rebounds across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 loss to Utah.

Duren has been a somewhat inconsistent scorer recently, but he's been dominant on the boards, as he's now tallied double-digit rebounds in seven consecutive games. Over that stretch, he's posted four double-doubles and has averaged 10.0 points and 13.7 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.