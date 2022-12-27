Duren notched 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Duren went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for eight points in the first quarter while also collecting four rebounds as Detroit jumped out an early lead. He added another seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in the second half, along with eight boards, four of which came on the offensive end. The Pistons center finished with a team-high 12 rebounds on the night to log his seventh double-double of the season and he's now reached the 15-point mark in three of his last six games.